Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 14, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Hedberg - Head of IR

Christophe Beck - CEO

Scott Kirkland - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Mulrooney - William Blair & Company

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo Securities

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Joshua Spector - UBS

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Michael Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho Securities

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Adam Parrington - Stifel

Rosemarie Morbelli - Gabelli Funds

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ecolab's Fourth Quarter 202 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions].

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andy Hedberg, Vice President, Investor Relations for Ecolab. Mr. Hedberg, you may now begin.

Andrew Hedberg

Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Ecolab's fourth quarter conference call. With me today are Christophe Beck, Ecolab's Chairman and CEO; and Scott Kirkland, our CFO. A discussion of our results, along with our earnings release and slides referencing the quarter's results are available on Ecolab's website at ecolab.com/investor. Please take a moment to read the cautionary statements in these materials, which state that this teleconference and the associated supplemental materials include estimates of future performance. These are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K and in our posted materials. We also refer you to the supplemental diluted earnings per share information in the release.

