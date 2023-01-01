Mohawk Industries: Wait Until Q2 2023 Results Before Taking A Position

Feb. 14, 2023 5:29 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
292 Followers

Summary

  • The 4Q22 earnings for MHK were slightly higher than guidance and above consensus estimate, with gains in global ceramic and flooring margins being the primary drivers.
  • Management has mentioned a possible rebound in demand in 2H23, with volume expected to be down low-single-digit in the current environment.
  • Assuming margins expand as expected, EBITDA growth should be in the mid-single-digit to low-teens, and shareholders benefit from MHK's high FCF yield.

Solid oak wood flooring

Manuta/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Investors need a long-term perspective to take advantage of the Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) share price mispricing today, but they also need to be wary of the near-term dangers, so the 4Q22 result is pretty mixed all

Valuation

Own estimates

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
292 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.