Antero Resources: Management Will Likely Continue To Think Ahead

Feb. 14, 2023 5:42 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)15 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • A winning management in commodities is one that does more right than wrong while growing the business.
  • Antero Resources Corporation has found ways to make money when the rest of the industry has not throughout its history.
  • Antero Resources management has a long history of superior prices leading to superior margins and profitability.
  • Liquids-rich production was a focus long before competitors thought about it.
  • Acreage acquisition strategy is "bolt-on" acquisitions of subpar holdings combined into larger, more commercial, holdings.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

The commodity business is often like a game of chess where the person who wins is usually the one who "made the second last mistake." Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has had their fair share of decisions that

Antero Resources Current Market Pricing Strategy And Industry Position

Antero Resources Current Market Pricing Strategy And Industry Position (Antero Resources December 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Antero Resources Land Acquisition Strategy And Acreage Deal Costs

Antero Resources Land Acquisition Strategy And Acreage Deal Costs (Antero Resources Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Antero Resources Breakeven Location Detail

Antero Resources Breakeven Location Detail (Antero Resources December 2022, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Antero Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.71K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.