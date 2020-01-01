Revisiting What I Consider My Best Article Ever - The Importance Of Valuations And Avoiding FOMO

Feb. 14, 2023 5:50 PM ETAAPL, ABNB, AMD, ARKK, BA, BMY, BWA, CCL, CUK, DGX, ELV, ETSY, IPO, LMT, LUV, META, MU, PFG, PPLT, QQQ, SPAK, TLT, TROW1 Comment
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Marketplace

Summary

  • Two years ago, in the best article I've ever written, I identified 10 investment bubbles that would likely produce poor long-term returns.
  • But I also pointed out that hiding in cash was not the best alternative.
  • So, I shared over 11 individual investments that I thought would still do well, even though there were lots of market bubbles.
  • This article revisits both the bubble parts of the market and also my suggested alternative investments to see how they have performed.
  • I also share lessons from the article on FOMO, valuations, and how I am approaching 2023.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand

Anton Vierietin

Introduction

During the past seven years, I've written over 450 public articles on Seeking Alpha and nearly 300 for my marketplace service, most of them in the past five years. But the very best article of the hundreds written was published almost exactly

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $30/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
20.92K Followers
One-of-kind research using historical cycles to identify tops and bottoms

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELV, META, BWA, LMT, BMY, ABNB, ETSY, PPLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.