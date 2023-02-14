Anterix, Inc. (ATEX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 4:57 PM ETAnterix Inc. (ATEX)
Anterix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Natasha Vecchiarelli - IR

Robert Schwartz - President, CEO & Director

Ryan Gerbrandt - COO

Christopher Guttman-McCabe - Chief Regulatory & Communications Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Ratcliffe - Evercore ISI

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Walter Piecyk - LightShed Partners

Michael Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Anterix Third Quarter Investor Update. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Natasha Vecchiarelli. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Natasha Vecchiarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and I welcome you to the Anterix third quarter conference call. Joining me today are Rob Schwartz, President and CEO; Ryan Gerbrandt, COO; Tim Gray, CFO; and Chris Guttman-McCabe, Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during this call regarding future events and our anticipated future performance, such as our commercial outlook and guidance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additionally, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations are disclosed in our most recent SEC filings. These files can be accessed on our website or on the SEC's website. After Rob and Ryan provide their prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rob.

Robert Schwartz

Thanks, Natasha. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As our first call of

