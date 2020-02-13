Macerich: Cheap For A Reason

Philip Eric Jones
Summary

  • Macerich is the second largest of the Regional Mall REITs, with a market capitalization of $2.95 billion.
  • Though they have gained 7.77% as a group thus far this year, Mall REITs are lagging the Equity REIT average.
  • Macerich just enjoyed its best leasing year in 15 years but is saddled with unwieldy debt.
  • This article examines the growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this lower mid-cap REIT.
Harbour City, Hong Kong shopping mall

Though they have gained 7.77% as a group thus far this year, Mall REITs are lagging the Equity REIT average, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ.

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Hotel, Billboard, and Industrial REITs leading the way, with the Equity REIT index at 10.04%, Mall REITs in 12th place at 7.77% and Cannabis, Cell Tower, and Farmland REITs bringing up the rear

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is the second largest

line chart depicting data as described in text.

Chart
Company logo

pie chart, depicting data as described in text, plus 17% in Phoenix, 9% in Pennsylvania and Virginia, 7% in New Jersey and Connecticut, and 5% in Oregon

Map of U.S., highlighting four areas where MAC holdings enjoy the best population growth and sales per square foot: California, Phoenix, NY/New Jersey, and Washington, DC

table of figures as described in text

bar chart showing sales hovering at 112 - 114% of 2019 levels for the past 6 quarters, while foot traffic has hovered at 94 - 95% for the past 4 quarters

bar chart showing $29 million in expected rental revenue in 2023, and $50 million in 2024, most of it from leases executed but not yet commenced, and the remainder from leases committed but not signed

diagram showing focus on 4 areas: 1) modern retail use, 2) Co-working, hospitality, and multifamily (densifying), 3) restaurants, and 4) experiential offerings

pie chart showing 27% of market cap is common equity, 65.2% is fixed-rate debt, and 7.8% is floating-rate debt

bar chart, depicting data as described in text

Factor grades for MAC: Valuation B, Growth F, Profitability C+, Momentum A, Revisions C-

Comments (1)

