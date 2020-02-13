JohnnyGreig

Though they have gained 7.77% as a group thus far this year, Mall REITs are lagging the Equity REIT average, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is the second largest of the Regional Mall REITs, with a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, dwarfed by $41 billion Simon Property Group (SPG). Macerich shares have soared 19.95% since January 1.

This is massively better 2023 performance than its sector-and-size peer Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

Can Macerich keep this up?

Meet the company

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Macerich owns, operates, and develops Class A retail real estate in densely populated U.S. markets, concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

MAC owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers, and derives 94% of its NOI (net operating income) from regional town centers whose retail sales average $500 per square foot or better. Total portfolio occupancy as of December 31 was 92.6%, up 110 bps (basis point) from Q4 2021.

Almost half of Macerich NOI for 2022 came from two states: California and New York.

Sales growth has been hovering around 114% of pre-pandemic levels for the past 6 quarters, outpacing the rate of foot traffic, which peaked at 98% in Q3 2021 before slipping slightly to its current level of 95%.

Significantly, the company is expecting $56 million growth in annual rent income from new store openings between now and the end of 2025.

Like its Mall REIT peer Tanger, MAC is responding to the changing retail environment by diversifying, densifying, and repurposing much of its mall space, to include more co-working, hospitality, and multifamily space. This includes two luxury apartment complexes totaling 440 units, and two Class A office buildings totaling 750,000 square feet. MAC is also adding more restaurants, and more experiential offerings customers must be present to enjoy, plus shifting to more modern retailers that integrate online with brick-and-mortar shopping.

Quarterly results

CEO Tom O'Hern summarized the Q4 2022 high points this way on the conference call:

Our average sales per square foot for tenants under 10,000 square feet was $869, a 7% increase over 2021. We continue to see traffic at about 95% of pre-COVID levels, but tenant sales are exceeding pre-pandemic levels with year-to-date sales up 13% compared to the same period in 2019. The quarter continued to reflect retailer demand that is at a level that we have not seen since before the great financial crisis.

Macerich operating results for Q4 2022, reported last week, showed:

2022 full-year revenues of $859.1 million, up 1.4% YoY (year over year).

Expenses of $926 million, up 1.2% YoY.

Same-center NOI up 2%, when compared to a very strong Q4 2021.

Same-center NOI for the full year increased by a healthy 7.5%.

Total Q4 NOI of $217 million, up 4.9% YoY.

Total NOI for the full year of $793 million, up 0.8% YoY.

Funds From Operations came in at $0.53 per share, flat from Q4 2021.

Total FFO for 2022 came in at $1.96, slightly beating expectations, but down (-3.5%) YoY.

The company is guiding for 2023 FFO of $1.80 at the mid-point, which would represent (-6.7)% shrinkage, despite an estimated 2% - 3% growth in same-center NOI.

Tenants' sales per square foot came in at $869, down just a little from $877 in Q3, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Trailing 12-month leasing spreads remained positive at 4%, but down from 6.6% last quarter, and essentially flat YoY.

Opened 226,000 square feet of new stores, bringing the yearly total to 900,000 square feet.

Signed 261 leases for just over 900,000 square feet, bringing the full year total to 974 leases for 3.8 million square feet. On a same-center basis, this is a record year for the company, which hasn't seen this much leasing activity since before the Great Recession of 2009.

Secured commitments on 52% of 2023 expiry square footage, with another 27% in the letter of intent stage.

Signed 140 leases for stores that will open over the next 3 years, and will add $56 million per year to rental revenue, about 7% of current NOI.

There were no bankruptcies among tenants in Q4 and only 3 for the year, the lowest level since 2015.

Re-leasing spreads for the full year averaged 4.0%.

Interest expense of $59.1 million, up 35.8% YoY.

Share count up only 0.3% compared to the count at the end of 2021.

Acquisitions for the full year totaled a modest $49.5 million.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap. Given MAC's high levels of debt, TCFO is especially relevant going forward.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $537 $476 $423 $438 -- FFO Growth % -- (-7.9) (-11.1) 3.4 (-6.71)% FFO per share $3.54 $2.16 $2.03 $1.96 -- FFO per share growth % (-39.0) (-6.0) (-3.5) (-17.9)% TCFO (millions) $355 $125 $286 $360 -- TCFO Growth % -- (-64.8) 128.8 25.9 0.5% Market Cap (billions) $3.80 $1.59 $3.68 $2.53 -- Market Cap Growth % -- (-58.2) 131.4 (-31.3) (-12.7) Click to enlarge

Source: TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

The company expects operating cash flow of $315 million in 2023, which would be a (-12.5)% setback from 2022. Like other Mall REITs, MAC was hammered extra hard by the pandemic. It has not yet recovered.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 3-yr CAGR MAC share price Feb. 13 $22.86 $12.90 $16.14 $13.41 -- MAC share price Gain % -- (-43.6) 25.11 (-16.9) (-16.3)% VNQ share price Feb. 13 $98.54 $89.59 $103.27 $90.76 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-9.1) 15.3 (-12.1) (- 2.7)% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

Right on the cusp of the pandemic sell-off, MAC shares were riding along at $22.86. The ensuing 12-month plunge of 43.6% was far worse than the VNQ's 9.1% dive. Since then, MAC shares have shown more volatility than average, and the 16.9% sag over the past 12 months has been worse than the VNQ's loss of 12.1%. All in all, over the past 3 years, MAC shares have averaged a loss of (-16.7)% per year, far worse than the VNQ's loss of (-2.7)%.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics. This is the main area of concern for Macerich. The debt ratio and debt/EBITDA are appalling, at 65% and 9.5 respectively.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating MAC 1.55 65% 9.5 -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

A full 73% of Macerich's portfolio capitalization is debt, with 7.8% held in floating-rate instruments, which are vulnerable to further interest rate hikes by the Fed.

At year-end, MAC had $512 million in liquidity, over against $4.66 billion in debt. Debt service coverage stood at 2.7x. The weighted average interest rate on the company's fixed-rate debt is high, at 4.33%. For the floating-rate instruments, it is a dicey 6.87%, resulting in a daunting blended rate of 4.60%. Meanwhile, the weighted average maturity is just 3.65 years, so debt repayments are pretty front-loaded over the next few years, tailing off significantly after 2026.

Early this year, MAC did close a $370 million 5-year refinance of $363 million that had been scheduled to mature in the first quarter of 2023. However, this new CMBS loan bears a fixed interest rate of 5.9%.

The company's exposure to variable rate debt instruments (7.8% of market capitalization), resulted in a $7 million increase in interest expense in Q4 2022. In 2023, management expects to lose a whopping $0.21 per share in FFO to interest rate increases alone.

Dividend metrics

As a dividend payer, MAC lags the Mall REIT sector average in every respect. Although the current yield of 5.07% is 151 basis points higher than the overall REIT average, the company's deep cuts to their dividend during the pandemic, and relatively slow restoration afterward, result in a Dividend Score of just 1.52. MAC discontinued its dividend for one quarter in 2020, and when it resumed, the dividend was slashed by 80%, from $0.75 per share to $0.15. Since then, it has risen only slightly, to $0.17. Investors who bought shares on February 13, 2020 have realized a measly yield on cost of 2.0%.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety MAC 5.07% (-33.0)% 1.52 40% B Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

The low payout ratio of 40% and the expected growth in rent revenues earn MAC an overly safe B rating for dividend safety. The current 5.07% yield appears solid, but there are better payers in the sector, with better balance sheets.

Valuation metrics

The only attractive metrics for Macerich are its 7.4 price/FFO '22 and its 21.1% discount to NAV.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '22 Premium to NAV MAC 1.52 7.4 (-21.1)% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Even so, this may not be a selling point. Research by Hoya Capital indicates that cheap REITs tend to stay cheap. That is especially true if the REIT is cheap for a reason, and in light of the balance sheet and dividend score, that seems to be the case with MAC.

What could go wrong?

MAC is transitioning from a retail REIT to a hybrid office-apartment-retail operation. Office and apartment buildings are high-capex investments, and Macerich management has relatively limited experience with these types of assets.

The company is carrying an unwieldy load of debt at relatively high interest rates, and is exposed to further interest rate increases by the Fed. This significantly hampers their growth opportunities, and places strong demands on their cash flow. Further unexpected shocks to the business model could have serious consequences for this company.

A recession would not be good for this retail-heavy company, especially since it has a high concentration in luxury and high-end merchants.

Half of the company's NOI comes from California and New York, both of which experienced outmigration among the highest in the nation in 2021. If this trend continues, that means fewer customers for MAC's tenants.

Investor's bottom line

Record leasing activity on a modestly expanding footprint is the main catalyst this company has going for it, as it transitions into the 21st century retail game. Unwieldy and costly debt levels, however, coupled with the uncertainty of the company's success in transitioning to the hybrid retail-office-apartment niche it seeks to create, spell high risk. Even at these low prices, the risk-reward ratio just doesn't seem favorable.

There is nothing about MAC to appeal to a growth investor. Investors who are interested in increasing their exposure to Mall REITs would do much better to invest in Simon Property Group (SPG) instead. If you are long MAC and you like the prospects for Mall REITs, you might want to sell some shares, since they are yielding poorly on cost, and reallocate to SPG.

The Street, Zacks, and Ford Equity Research all rate MAC stock a Hold. TipRanks rates it on the high end of Neutral. Six of the 14 Wall Street analysts covering this firm rate it a Hold. Among the remaining 8 analysts, Sell ratings outnumber Buy ratings by 5 to 3. The average price target is $13.88, implying upside of just 4.9%.

As always, the opinion that matters most is yours.