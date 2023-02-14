Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 5:17 PM ETBasilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF)
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Inc. (OTC:BPMUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Veitch - CEO

Adesh Kaul - CFO

Marc Engelhardt - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Brian White - Calvine Partners

Soo Romanoff - Edison Investment Research

Bob Pooler - ValuationLAB AG

Arsene Guekam - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Basilea Pharmaceutica Full Year Results 2022 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Veitch

Thank you. Hello, I'm David Veitch, CEO of Basilea. And I'd like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast. We'll review our financial results and key achievements for the full year 2022 and also outline the progress we've made in the implementation of our strategy to become a leading global anti-infectives company and highlight the upcoming milestones.

For further detailed information, please see the ad hoc announcement issued this morning, and also our full year report 2022. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com.

I'd like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements. Joining me on our call today are Adesh Kaul, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Marc Engelhardt, our Chief Medical Officer.

I'd like to start with a brief summary of our key achievements in 2022. We announced in February last year that we would exclusively focus on anti-infectives going forward, and we have indeed successfully implemented this new strategy by the end of the year. By the end of this transitional year, we had transacted 3 oncology assets, which resulted in CHF 15 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments. We also will not incur any material expenses on

