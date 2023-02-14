AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum (Transcript)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum February 14, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Federico - CEO

Sean Reid - EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Douglas Harter

Thanks for joining us. I'm Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse, cover mortgage finance, including the mortgage REITs and happy to have AGNC back at the conference with us. Up here on stage with me, we have Peter Federico, CEO; and also from AGNC, we have Sean Reid in the audience.

So first, Peter, thanks for joining us.

Peter Federico

Thank you for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Douglas Harter

Just to start, can you just help put into context where Agency MBS spreads are today versus kind of long-term averages?

Peter Federico

Yes. I mean, we have a really positive outlook for Agency MBS spreads. And we know how wide and cheap Agency MBS spreads got in the fall of last year to really unsustainable levels. They have tightened quite a bit from the wides. I always like to look at, for example, current coupon spreads to 10-year treasuries just as a good benchmark. If you look at that over historical time periods, gives you a good view of where spreads are.

They got as wide as close to 200 basis points, which we thought was unsustainable, but consistent with the really unstable environment that we had in September. Since that time, spreads have tightened fairly significantly. Those spreads today are at about 150 basis points off the 10-year. If you looked at a combination of current coupon spreads to the five-year point on the curve or 10-year point on the curve, you're still looking at about 140 basis points.

To put that in historical context, if you look

