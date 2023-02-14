JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) 24th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM.PK) 24th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum February 14, 2023 1:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Barnum - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Susan Katzke - Crédit Suisse

Susan Katzke

So okay. Good afternoon. I'm Susan Katzke. For those of you with us virtually, I cover the large-cap banks at Credit Suisse. And next up for the banks. I'm pleased to be here with JPMorgan's CFO, Jeremy Barnum. Thank you for coming back for another fireside chat, 2 for 2 in your CFO tenure. We've got a lot of ground to cover. So let's get started.

Jeremy Barnum

Yes, and thanks for having me. Happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Susan Katzke

Happy to have you back. So let's start with your latest thinking. We started here with everybody today with your latest thinking on the macro environment. From your vantage point as the CFO of JPMorgan, what are your observations on the current state of the economy from what you're seeing on consumer spending [Technical Difficulty]. What you're hearing from your wholesale clients?

Jeremy Barnum

Yes. Yes. So let's do consumer first. So -- in the grand scheme of things, things haven't changed particularly very much since earnings. Probably at the margin, things are slightly more positive. So just to recap, card spend in the fourth quarter was quite solid, especially in light of how strong it was in the prior year in light of the reopening dynamics. One of the things we've looked at is the sort of cash buffer. At the margin, that's incrementally more positive. And we also see some other [Technical Difficulty] consumers compromising on discretionary spend in order to protect nondiscretionary spend, which we would tend to see as maybe an early indicator of some slight distress, and that's still not happening.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.