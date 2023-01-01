Insulet: Enthusiasm Might Be Too High

Feb. 14, 2023 6:38 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Insulet Corporation has been a long-term steady growth play in the diabetes delivery space.
  • I like the strong secular growth, but margins and dilution mean that the share price advancement has far outpaced underlying sales growth.
  • At current levels, I am extremely cautious, although the Omnipod 5 device might become a game changer.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Senior Woman Checking Blood Glucose Level on an App

RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) recently announced a small bolt-on deal, sufficient of a reason to start covering this company. With a new device launch announced last year, investors are anticipating strong (earnings) growth, badly needed as valuations are extremely demanding here.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.02K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.