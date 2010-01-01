Just a couple of weeks back, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) announced plans to lay off ~20% of their workforce in a sign of how weak 2023 had started off. The fintech continues to operate a flawed AI-driven lending platform very susceptible to cyclical lending practices. My investment thesis remains Bearish on UPST stock despite Upstart trading near the lows, though the stock could become a good trading vehicle as the Fed moves to pause rate hikes.
The fintech has seen a dramatic decline in partner loan originations since the Fed started hiking interest rates back in early 2022. Upstart saw quarterly revenues soar to $310 million as partners spent Q1'22 originating a shockingly high 21% of credit applications.
The high conversion rates were alarming, as the high hurdle rate becomes increasingly more difficult to leap in weak economic periods. The company just reported Q4'22 revenues dipped to only $147 million with a contribution margin of $82 million.
The business has already slipped by ~50%, and the Fed just hiked interest rates another 25 basis points in January. The problem facing Upstart is that banking partners are less and less interested in originating loans with the steepening funding costs since mid-2022, when the Fed ended the ZIRP policy.
The guidance for Q1'23 was just horrendous, with revenues set to collapse to only 30% of the peak levels at just $100 million. The company targets an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million in the quarter despite benefits from cutting 20% of the workforce at the end of January.
The fintech actually grew bank and credit union partners to 92 during the quarter. Upstart added over 100% more lending partners in the last year, yet revenues fell 50%. In theory, the abundance of new lending partners would provide upside for the next up cycle.
Upstart is now holding over $1 billion worth of loans, and the company is now restricting the addition of new loans added to the balance sheet. The fintech still holds over $500 million in cash, but the company isn't willing to fund additional loans, leading to the substantial reduction in fee revenues in Q1.
Apparently, the company has made no progress in adjusting the business model or finding committed capital for any cycle. The prime problem is that Upstart has seen the last 6 vintages underperform the targeted cash flows, even though, the fintech still forecasts an average gross annualized return of 9.7%.
The inability to find committed capital during the downturn will only juice the upside potential to the business when the next credit cycle starts. Even worse, any new committed capital added during the next economic upturn won't soothe the fears the capital doesn't actually just disappear during the next down cycle.
Unless the company pursues a digital banking franchise similar to SoFi Technologies (SOFI) or LendingClub (LC), the stock isn't appealing over the long term. Upstart will be a trading vehicle for the lending environment.
Oddly, Upstart trades at the largest price to tangible book value despite reporting substantial losses while still holding a large amount of loans on the balance sheet. The fintech intends to not operate under this model in the future, but the business model makes LendingClub and SoFi far more appealing stocks, with the digital bank deposits to fund the lending products. LendingClub further benefits from holding these profitable loans that even Upstart appears to support, yet Upstart trades at double the P/TBV multiple.
With the Fed still set to further hike interest rates, Upstart isn't appealing at these levels. The company isn't any more close to being profitable in Q1'23 despite cutting $57 million in annual operating expenses, providing a nearly $10 million cost reduction in the quarter. The fintech still guided to a $70 million loss in the quarter.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock hit nearly $400 coming out of the covid slowdowns, offering a light into the potential upside considering the bank partners have grown over 100% in the last year. In addition, Upstart continues working on pilot auto lending programs, with auto deal rooftops reaching 778 in the quarter, up from 410 last Q4. The company remains primed for a bigger business in the next up cycle.
The key investor takeaway is that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has the least appealing business model of the fintechs focused on personal loan lending. The company is far too reliant on bank partners to drive loan originations considering these bank partners always pull back during macro weakness, leaving Upstart without a profitable business each down cycle. Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock could make for a good trade later this year when the Fed pauses rate hikes.
