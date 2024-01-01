Oscar Health: Still Waiting For Hard Evidence Of Profit

Feb. 14, 2023 7:18 PM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
107 Followers

Summary

  • OSCR is making progress towards profitability and positive cash flow, with a clear path to achieving this goal by 2024.
  • The HIX market presents a long-term growth opportunity for OSCR, but the impact of Medicaid redeterminations on the risk pool should be monitored.
  • Execution is key here for management to hit guidance.

Home Hospice Healthcare

LPETTET/E+ via Getty Images

Recommendation

Although there may be a negative impact on the risk pool due to Medicaid Redeterminations, which could affect the outcome, Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is headed in a positive direction with some favorable developments

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
107 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.