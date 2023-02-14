Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 6:21 PM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX), CETXP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Saagar Govil - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Wyckoff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kolbert - Dawson James

Larry Holub - Holub Family Office

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Cemtrex First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind, that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. You should also review our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. A press release detailing these results was issued today, and is available in the investor relations section of our company's website cemtrex.com.

Your host today, Saagar Govil, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Wyckoff, Chief Financial Officer will present results of operations for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At this time, I will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.