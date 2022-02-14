Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linacre - CFO

Shahram Askarpour - CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Campbell - Thompson Davis

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Michael Linacre. Thank you, Mr. Linacre. You may begin.

Michael Linacre

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including information about new products and operational and financial results for future periods are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, either better or worse from those discussed, including other risks and uncertainties reflected in our company's 10-K, which is on file with the SEC and other public filings.

Now, I'll turn it over to our CEO, Shahram Askarpour.

Shahram Askarpour

Thank you, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. I will begin today with remarks on our performance in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, followed by comments on the upcoming year and our long-term growth strategy. I will then turn the call over to Mike, who will take us through the details of the financials.

We began the year on solid footing with revenues of $6.5 million, driven by stronger OEM volume and engineering development contract. Underlying end markets remain strong, particularly with OEM customers. I'm pleased to announce that during the Q1 2023 period, we received our FAA supplemental type certificate or STC for the King Airs with the G1000 and NXI (ph) flight decks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.