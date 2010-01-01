golibtolibov

The semiconductor space has been under massive pressure in the last year, yet ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) ("ON Semi.") just blasted to all-time highs. The automotive semiconductor company didn't even guide to impressive numbers in the short term, yet ON stock jumped due to the long-term potential. My investment thesis is Bullish on ON stock due to an undeniable cheap valuation despite the recent rally.

Source: Finviz

Intelligent Products

ON Semiconductor Corporation just reported another strong quarter, with Q4 2022 revenue growing 13%. The semiconductor company has very promising business prospects in intelligent power from the surging demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy.

The company only reported 13% total revenue growth, but key divisions are growing far faster due to the exit of several business units reducing reported growth. ON Semi. saw automotive revenues surge 54% to $989 million while energy infrastructure revenues grew by 70% due to a focus on energy storage systems in the renewable sector.

Both the Intelligent Power and Intelligent Sensing groups are forecast to average 14% compounded annual growth through 2025. ON Semi. is highly focused on these business sectors while slowly exiting units with far less growth potential and much lower margins.

Source: ON Semi. Q4'22 presentation

A prime example of why ON stock has rallied to all-time highs despite mixed Q1'23 guidance is the Intelligent Power division offsetting the industrial business as macroeconomic events impact that business. The company produced Q4 silicon carbide module revenues of $200 million and guided to a business with revenue commitments through 2025 of $4.5 billion, averaging $1.5 billion annually. The 2023 revenue target is just $1.0 billion, highlighting how the SiC business will ramp in 2024/25 due to EVs.

As much as revenue growth is part of the story, the margins picture is far more impressive due to exiting underperforming units. The semi company reported Q4'22 gross margins of nearly 50%, and the annual gross margin grew by 880 basis points from the 2021 level.

Data by YCharts

ON Semi. reported a 2022 EPS of $5.53 compared to only $2.95 in 2021, the amount grew 3x faster than revenues. The Q1'23 guidance is where some disappointment arrived, but the stock market completely shook off these numbers.

The management team guided to Q1'23 Non-GAAP revenues of $1.92 billion, mostly flat with last year, with consensus analyst estimates at $2.0 billion. Contributing to the weak revenues, the company is planning to exit $75 million worth of revenues in Q1. Most important to shareholders, the EPS is guided to flat at best, with a target of $1.02 to $1.14 per share for the quarter after hitting $1.14 last year.

Source: On Semi. Q4'22 earnings release

Investors clearly understand any weakness in the business will quickly rebound with the strong demand for SiC products for EVs and renewable energy projects. The industrial demand will rebound in the future as the global economy improves.

On the Q4'22 earnings call, the CFO clearly outlined a positive scenario, with the design funnel remaining very strong:

We exited the year with $16.6 billion of signed LTSAs across our entire portfolio. We increased our new product revenue by 34%, and we increased the design win funnel by 38% year-over-year. These structural changes have yielded a threefold increase in free cash flow since the start of our transformation, growing approximately 4x as fast as revenue, with 2022 coming at a 20% free cash flow margin.

Still Cheap

The immediate assumption with ON Semi. trading at all-time highs is that the stock must be expensive. In reality, the stock trades at only 17x forward EPS targets of ~$5.

Data by YCharts

The targets actually have the company losing some of the EPS stream of 2022 due to macro weakness. If anything, ON Semi. has the potential to blow right past weak estimates for the year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ON Semiconductor Corporation hit all-time highs during a weak stock market, yet ON stock is still cheap. The integrated power demands of the next decade should drive ON Semiconductor Corporation far beyond the current stock price with some sectors, such as EVs, only in the early innings of growth.