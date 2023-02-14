eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 6:40 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Byers - MKR Investor Relations

Ashu Roy - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Smit - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig Hallum

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the eGain Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jim Byers of MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Byers

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to eGain's fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results conference call. On the call today are eGain's Chief Executive Officer, Ashu Roy; and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Smit.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, management will make certain forward-looking statements, which convey management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial and operational performance. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are protected by safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to differ in material respects. Information on various factors that could affect eGain’s results are detailed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. eGain is making these statements as of today, February 14, 2023, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking information in this conference call.

In addition to GAAP results, we will discuss certain

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.