Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 6:43 PM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sloan Bohlen - IR

Arsen Kitch - President and CEO

Michael Murphy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Clearwater Paper Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sloan Bohlen, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Sloan Bohlen

Thank you, Julian. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Clearwater Paper's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Arsen Kitch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Murphy, Chief Financial Officer. Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 were released shortly after today's market close, along with the filing of our 10-K. You will find a presentation of supplemental information, including a slide providing the company's current outlook posted on the Investor Relations page of our website at clearwaterpaper.com.

Additionally, we will be providing certain non-GAAP information in this afternoon's discussion. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to comparable GAAP information is included in the press release and in the supplemental information provided on our website. Please note that Slide two of our supplemental information covering the forward-looking statements, rather than rereading this slide, we were going to incorporate it by reference into our prepared remarks.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Arsen.

Arsen Kitch

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Please turn to Slide three. We had a strong year in 2022, but

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.