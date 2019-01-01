Avaya Wipes Out Shareholders In Bankruptcy

Feb. 14, 2023 7:52 PM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)4 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.08K Followers

Summary

  • After protracted negotiations with creditors, ailing digital communications solutions provider Avaya finally filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.
  • Company has secured almost $780 million in new capital commitments from existing lenders and a bank syndicate led by Citigroup.
  • Strategic partner RingCentral takes a major hit as $125 million in Convertible Preferred Shares are getting cancelled in bankruptcy.
  • As predicted by me months ago already, common equity holders will be wiped out.
  • With Avaya expected to emerge as a private entity within the next 60 to 90 days, common shareholders should sell their holdings and move on as soon as the stock commences trading on the Pink Sheets later this week.
Avaya headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

After protracted negotiations with creditors, ailing digital communications solutions provider Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) finally filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

As the restructuring support agreement has been signed by more than 90% of the company's secured lenders, implementation should go swiftly with Avaya expected

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.08K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.