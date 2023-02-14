Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 6:54 PM ETStandard BioTools Inc. (LAB)
Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter DeNardo - IR

Michael Egholm - CEO and President

Vikram Jog - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Standard BioTools Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Peter DeNardo, Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. DeNardo, you may begin.

Peter DeNardo

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Standard BioTools fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. At the close of the market today, Standard BioTools released its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, market trends and strategic initiatives. Presenting for Standard BioTools today will be Michael Egholm, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Vikram Jog, our CFO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including plans and projections for our business, our outlook for 2023, and future financial results and market trends and opportunities.

These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. The forward-looking statements in this call are based on information currently available to us as we disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

During the call, we will also present some financial information on a non-GAAP basis. We encourage you to carefully consider our results under GAAP as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, which are disclosed in the table accompanying our earnings release.

