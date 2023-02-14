TechPrecision Corp (TPCS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 6:58 PM ETTechPrecision Corporation (TPCS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

TechPrecision Corp (OTCQB:TPCS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Maas - Hayden IR

Alexander Shen - CEO, President & Director

Thomas Sammons - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the TechPrecision Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Brett Maas. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brett Maas

Thank you. On the call today is Alex Shen, Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Sammons, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that management's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from those discussed today, and therefore, we refer you to a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties in the company's financial filings with the SEC.

In addition, projections as to the company's future performance represents management's estimates as of today, February 14, 2023. TechPrecision assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements. With that out of the way, I'd like to turn the call over to Alex Shen, Chief Executive Officer to provide opening remarks. Alex, the floor is yours.

Alexander Shen

Thank you, Brett. Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining us. The third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was another strong quarter for our Ranor subsidiary. Ranor operating results improved across the board when compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 with higher revenue and improved gross margins. Ranor's gross profit was $1.7 million in the third

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.