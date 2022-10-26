Hess Corporation: Guyana Made A Vital Difference

Feb. 14, 2023 8:45 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Hess reported an adjusted fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.78, beating again analysts' expectations this quarter. It compared with $0.85 per share a year ago.
  • HES produced 386K net Boepd in 4Q22 (including Libya). It was up from 316K Boepd the same quarter a year ago.
  • I recommend buying HES stock between $143 and $135, with possible lower support at $125.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Large FPSO Oil Rig

HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

U.S.-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) released its fourth-quarter 2022 and FY2022 results on January 25, 2023.

Important note: This article is an update of my article published on November

Table

HES Four phases Presentation FPSOs (HES previous presentation)

Chart

HES 4Q22 Oil Equivalent Production (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

HES Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly production of oil, NGL, and NG in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Oil and Gas prices history (Fun Trading)

Table

HES 2023 Guidance (HES Presentation)

Chart

HES TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.87K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term HES regularly and own a long-term position.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.