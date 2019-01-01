HNDL: Asset Class Diversification, 7.0% Distribution Yield, Reasonable Performance Track-Record

Summary

  • HNDL is a diversified multi-asset class fund of funds ETF.
  • HNDL offers investors diversified exposure to most relevant asset classes, with indirect exposure to tens of thousands of securities.
  • An overview of the fund follows.
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 28th.

I last covered the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL), a diversified, leveraged, multi-asset class fund of funds, in May 2022.

In my opinion, and considering the above, more aggressive, hands-on investors should consider building their own portfolio of funds over investing in HNDL. Doing so could lead to higher capital gains, dividends, and total returns than investing in HNDL, although it is riskier as well.

On a more negative note, HNDL's asset class diversification was less effective in 2022. Rising interest rates and bearish investor sentiment led to a broad bear market, with most major asset classes down for the year. Diversification does not work if everything is down at the same time, as was more or less the case in 2022. HNDL's MLPs did see some hefty gains, but these are not a significant portion of the fund's portfolio, and so did not make up for equity and bond losses. HNDL's leverage did not help matters either.
Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

