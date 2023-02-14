Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.27K Followers

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tamara Bakarian - Director of IR

Olivier Ghesquiere - President and CEO

Michael Chan - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Brown - KBW

Liam Burke - B. Riley

Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Operator

Thank you, and welcome to Textainer's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Tamara Bakarian, Director of Investor Relations with Textainer.

Tamara Bakarian

Thank you. Certain statements made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements in accordance with U.S. securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. The company's views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this call may change after this discussion.

The company is under no obligation to modify or update any or all statements that are made. Please see the company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022, and going forward, any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 6-K for additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. As such measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided either on this conference call or can be found in today's earnings press release.

Finally, along with the earnings release today, we have

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.