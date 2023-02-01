The Correction May Have Started, Will Bulls Remain In Control?

Summary

  • When the market peaked in January 2022, everyone was exceedingly bullish, and no one was looking for a 20% decline.
  • Retail investors have sharply increased their equity allocations over the last couple of months, dropping their cash holdings sharply.
  • From a contrarian viewpoint, a sharp shift in bullish sentiment was needed if the bears are to reclaim control of the narrative. But this is where the battle begins.

The market correction has started. The question we have repeatedly discussed over the last several weeks is the ongoing battle between bullish technical improvements and bearish fundamentals.

On January 27th, we discussed the bullish signals

While that sell signal does NOT mean the market is about to crash, it does suggest that over the next couple of weeks to months, the market will likely consolidate or trade lower. Such is why we reduced our equity risk last week ahead of the Fed meeting.

Also, professional investors have piled into the market in recent weeks, pushing exposures to more bullish levels.
