Inflation-Is-Over Narrative Spurs TMFC's Returns, Does Not Make It A Long-Term Buy

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • TMFC is a tech-heavy investment vehicle I have been covering since January 2022.
  • The ETF has had a stellar start to 2023, outperforming the market; since my November note, it has also surprised on the upside.
  • The article provides an overview of portfolio changes, with attention paid to quality & value exposure.
  • For the sake of consistency, with respect to my focus on value & profitability and not on top-quality only, owing to the fund having a measly earnings yield, I maintain the Hold rating.

New York Stock Exchange

Sabih Jafri/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC), the tech-heavy investment vehicle I have been covering since January 2022, has had a stellar start to 2023, outperforming the market represented by the iShares

Chart
Data by YCharts

Return since coverage

Seeking Alpha

Stocks Quant Factor Grades comparison

Seeking Alpha

Stocks comparison

Seeking Alpha

Stocks comparison

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.87K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.