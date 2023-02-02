Foreign Stocks Are Hot Again. Will It Last?

Feb. 14, 2023 9:22 PM ETCEE, MCHI, VGK, SPY, AAXJ, EWJ, ILF, AFK1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.87K Followers

Summary

  • Diversifying into global markets ex-US has been a frustrating choice for asset allocation for much of the past decade.
  • So far in the new year, Europe is the leader.
  • American shares as a percentage of global equities market capitalization have surged over the past decade.

Blue double exposure of money coins stacking with bar graph for financial and investment business concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Diversifying into global markets ex-US has been a frustrating choice for asset allocation for much of the past decade. Standard portfolio theory recommends holding an international mix of shares, but the advice has been a dud in recent memory

World Regional Equity Markets: Year-to-Date Total Return

US equity market capitalization as a proportion of Global

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.87K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.