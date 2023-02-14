Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference February 14, 2023 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Karim Mikhail - President & CEO

Tom Reilly - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roanna Ruiz - SVB Securities

Roanna Ruiz

Great. Welcome back, everyone. I'm Roanna Ruiz, Senior Biotech Analyst here at SVB Securities, and it's my pleasure to introduce members of the Amarin management team, specifically, Karim Mikhail, President and CEO and Tom Reilly, CFO. So welcome. Thanks for joining us. And I'll pass it to Karim now to kick off the presentation about the company.

Karim Mikhail

Hi, everyone. And thank you so much for joining us today. And thank you, Roanna and SVB Leerink for the invite. My presentation contains forward-looking statements, so for a full risk of -- list of risk factors, please do consult our SEC filing.

I want to start with 2022 and the achievements of 2022. This has been a challenging year for Amarin. We started the year with the introduction of a third generic to the market, where we've had an impact on revenue and impact on cash. But we have delivered this year on every objective that we've had in a consistent way. So successful execution of the global commercialization where we have achieved five country reimbursement where we launched in five of those markets. Internationally, we had six additional regulatory approvals and where we've made very good strides on building the team in Europe where largely in those five markets and regionally, we have really invested in the teams that we need for the launch and we're sort of getting ready for the next phase of country launches.

In terms of progress on cash preservation, which is top priority for 2022, but continues to be a top priority in 2023. We delivered an actual

