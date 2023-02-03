VUG: More Upside Is Ahead

Feb. 14, 2023 10:07 PM ETVanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
758 Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Growth ETF's share price has more upside as investors become more confident in risky stocks due to improving macroeconomic trends.
  • The recent uptrend does not appear to be a bear market rally because it is supported by fundamental factors rather than speculations.
  • Despite the recent rally, the ETF remains in a buying zone due to attractive valuations and improving fundamentals.

Silver Bull and Bear in Evening Sun

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Vanguard Growth ETF's (NYSEARCA:VUG) stock price will likely recoup last year's losses as macroeconomic factors improve and corporate results exceed expectations. The recent uptrend also does not appear to be a bear market rally, as adverse

VUG Price Chart

VUG Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Q4 Earnings Surprises

Q4 Earnings Surprises (FactSet.com)

Growth Stocks Forward PE

Growth Stocks Forward P/E (Yardeni.com)

Quant Ratings

Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
758 Followers
Komal has a strong understanding of and passion for finance. She has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market and equity research. Komal likes to find undervalued stocks with strong business models and long-term growth trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.