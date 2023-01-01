bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

After the close of Tuesday's session, niche OTT content provider Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) reported Q3/FY2023 results well above analyst expectations.

Total revenues of $27.9 million came in more than 40% above the two analyst consensus. In addition, Cinedigm reported positive earnings of $0.03 while the street was looking for a small loss.

Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings

But on closer scrutiny, the numbers look much less impressive as most of the outperformance was the result of a massive $7.4 million recognition of Virtual Print Fees ("VPF") in the legacy cinema equipment segment while the core Content & Entertainment business which includes Cinedigm's streaming and base distribution segments continued to operate at a loss:

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

That said, the recent box office success of low-budget slasher movie Terrifier 2 is clearly reflected in the strong revenue contribution from the Base Distribution segment which was up very significantly both sequentially and year-over-year:

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

In addition, streaming revenue was up a healthy 19% quarter-over-quarter to $12.6 million but the business continues to hemorrhage cash.

After giving effect to the $2 million minimum liquidity covenant governing the company's fully drawn $5 million revolving credit facility with East West Bancorp (EWBC), available liquidity at the end of Q3/FY2023 was down to just $6.8 million.

In contrast to management's claims on the conference call, the company will likely have to raise additional capital sooner rather than later.

The company also reiterated its long-term growth objectives:

targeting at least 50% annual revenue growth in streaming

growing annual revenue to $150 million through both organic and acquired revenue

growing the content library to 75,000 titles

attaining engagement of two billion Connected TV minutes

growing podcast portfolio to more than 100 podcasts

Please note that the company will likely be required to conduct a reverse stock split until April 3 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement.

Bottom Line

Adjusted for the massive VPF top- and bottom line contribution, Cinedigm's Q3/FY2023 financial performance was just slightly above expectations despite the much-touted success of Terrifier 2.

With available liquidity down to a paltry $6.8 million at the end of the quarter, the company will likely have to raise additional capital in the not-too-distant future.

Given mixed Q3/FY2023 results in combination with ongoing cash consumption and the likely requirement to conduct a reverse stock split until April 3, I am downgrading the company's shares from "Speculative Buy" to "Sell".

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.