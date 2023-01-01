Cinedigm: Strong Q3 Headline Numbers Do Not Hold Up To Scrutiny - Sell

Feb. 14, 2023 10:14 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Niche OTT content provider reports Q3/FY2023 results well above expectations.
  • Numbers were boosted by a surprisingly large Virtual Print Fee ("VPF") contribution from the legacy cinema equipment business.
  • Adjusted for the VPF impact, Cinedigm outperformed consensus expectations just slightly despite a sizeable contribution from the much-touted slasher movie Terrifier 2.
  • The business continues to hemorrhage cash. At the end of Q3, available liquidity was down to just $6.8 million.
  • Given mixed Q3 results in combination with ongoing cash consumption and the likely requirement to conduct a reverse stock split until April 3, I am downgrading the company's shares from "Speculative Buy" to "Sell".
bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

After the close of Tuesday's session, niche OTT content provider Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) reported Q3/FY2023 results well above analyst expectations.

Total revenues of $27.9 million came in more than 40% above the two analyst consensus. In addition, Cinedigm reported positive earnings of $0.03 while the street

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

