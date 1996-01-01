Emeth Value Capital - Despegar: 2x Higher Profitability As Industry Normalizes

Summary

  • Despegar, one of our portfolio companies, has fallen by more than eighty percent since its IPO in 2017.
  • Share of packages as a percentage of gross bookings has more than doubled at Despegar since 2017, and margins on package sales have increased significantly.
  • Despegar recently disclosed that after a successful integration they have increased the EBITDA margin as a percentage of gross bookings at the acquired company by 5.5 percentage points.
  • At present, white labels account for seven percent of gross bookings, and Despegar believes this segment can grow to ten percent of total gross bookings by 2025.
  • It is worth noting that Despegar would offer significant value to a strategic acquirer.

Despegar Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Overview

Despegar is the leading online travel agency (OTA) in Latin America. Increasingly, OTAs have become a destination of choice for consumers as they offer the

electronic booking

Additional disclosure: Copyright © Emeth Value Capital.

