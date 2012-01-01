Buy Grand City Properties For Its High Dividend Yield And Discounted Valuation

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Grand City Properties is a German real estate company focused on the residential segment in Germany and London.
  • It has delivered a resilient operating performance in recent quarters and has a more conservative financial profile than peers.
  • It offers a high-dividend yield and a discounted valuation.
New aprtment building in a housing deveopment on a sunny autumn day

AlbertPego

Grand City Properties (OTCPK:GRNNF) has good fundamentals within the German residential sector, offering a higher dividend yield and cheaper valuation than peers, making it one of the best plays in this investment theme.

Business Overview

Grand City Properties (GCP) is a German

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.33K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments I also invest in 'Income' stocks, as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, with the goal of being able to retire in 20 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.