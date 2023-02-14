Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (POCI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.27K Followers

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - IR, Lytham Partners

Dr. Joe Forkey - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sergio Heiber - Heiber Research

George Melas - MKH Management

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Precision Optics Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum from Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

Thank you very much, Gary, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Precision Optics’ second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. With us on the call representing the company today are Dr. Joe Forkey, Precision Optics’ Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Kevin Dahill, the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Today’s conference call is also being webcast with replay capabilities available, both through the webcast as well as through dial-in instructions. The details of both were included in today’s press release. Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. Statements made by the management team of Precision Optics during the course of this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future, plan or planned, will or should, expected, anticipates, draft, eventually or projected.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.