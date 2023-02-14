China And Peru Place Drag On Copper Prices

Feb. 14, 2023 10:00 PM ETGLCNF, GLNCY, MMLTF, COPX, JJC, JJCTF, CPER
MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Hopes of a recovery in copper prices seem to have flat-lined since the start of February.
  • The primary reason for this is lukewarm demand from China, one of the world’s biggest copper consumers.
  • This effectively ends the price surge markets saw over the past few months, culminating at the end of January.

Highlight on chemical element Copper in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

Original Post

By Sohrab Darabshaw

Hopes of a recovery in copper prices seem to have flat-lined since the start of February. The primary reason for this is lukewarm demand from China, one of the world’s biggest copper consumers.

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.58K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.