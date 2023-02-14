OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 10:00 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Gleason - SVP, IR & Corporate Communications

Carrie Manner - President, CEO & Director

Kenneth McGrath - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Elizabeth Speyer - Citigroup

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Jacob Johnson - Stephens Inc.

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James & Associates

Operator

Good day, and thank you pray. Welcome to the OraSure Technologies 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Scott Gleason, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott Gleason

Thanks, Victor. Good afternoon, and welcome to OraSure Technologies Fourth Quarter '22 Earnings Call. I'm Scott Gleason, the SVP of Investor Relations and Communications. And presenting with me today for OraSure is Carrie Manner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's webcast is being recorded, and the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, you should know that this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to revenues, expenses, profitability, earnings or loss per share, other financial performance, product development, performance, shipments and markets, business plans, regulatory filings, approvals, expectations and strategies. Actual results could differ significantly, factors that could affect results are discussed more fully in the company's SEC filings, including its registration statements, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its other SEC filings.

Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about our future prospects, listeners should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are based solely on information available

