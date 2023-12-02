Jindalee Resources: Korean Giant POSCO Is Interested In Lithium

Austin Craig profile picture
Austin Craig
7.23K Followers

Summary

  • Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass project is approved: Interest in Jindalee might heat up as a result.
  • It appears Korean company POSCO agrees and has signed an MOU worth $1.38 million USD to test Jindalee's lithium.
  • Jindalee is now a North American standalone play and it may be able to seek federal funding as well but this could be some time off.
  • Since Thacker Pass approval, nearby projects (such as Jindalee) may get attention as investors look for related cheaper speculative plays in Nevada.

salt evaporation

Tyler Durdan/iStock via Getty Images

Korean Giant POSCO Signs MOU With Jindalee

Being that Lithium Americas (LAC) has won the first battle of the Thacker Pass court case, it might be time to explore Jindalee Resources (

Jindalee Resources, CYDVF, ALB, LAC, McDermitt Lithium Deposit, Clayton Valley

Projects Overview (Jindalee Resources)

Jindalee McDermitt Lithium Project,

Jindalee Land Holdings (Jindalee)

Jindalee Resources, Jindalee Lithium, Lithium Americas, ASX Lithium stocks in the United States

Jindalee Resource Size (1,000 ppm cut off) (Jindalee 2/12/2023 PR)

Jindalee and POSCO, Korean lithium, POSCO exploring Jindalee

Jindalee Depth of Mineral Resource (Jindalee)

Lithium, Investing in Lithium,

Jindalee Depth of Mineral Resource (Jindalee IR Deck)

Jindalee, Thacker Pass, LAC, Lithium Americas, Jonathan Evans, McDermitt lithium, lithium

McDermitt Lithium Project (text & graphics are the authors) (Google Earth)

McDermitt Lithium Project, Investing in EV, electric car investing, Austin Craig

McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee)

Jindalee Burn Rate

Jindalee Burn Rate (Investing.com)

Jindalee cash, Jindalee lithium, Nevada lithium, Oregon lithium, Austin Craig

Jindalee Cash and Debt (Jindalee )

LG Dudfield, Jindalee CEO,

Major Owners of Jindalee (Jindalee)

This article was written by

Austin Craig profile picture
Austin Craig
7.23K Followers
"Never let formal education get in the way of your learning". - Mark Twain,,,You are here for one reason. You want "actionable Intelligence". If you wanted a history lesson on a company then Google is your friend. My aim is to provide intelligence that you can read, ponder, and then execute upon to make a profit or avoid a loss. A price of a stock is almost irrelevant. It is the last thing to consider when buying a stock. If you don't pay attention to management, financials (go back 3 years), the sector, global macros, your portfolio mix, along with risk/reward for capital used and the company news, you are ignoring all of the things that come before price. Price is mostly real-time sentiment. It is hardly ever a good indicator of value.People who only look at price will fail as investors, because price is a result of fundamentals, news, and sentiment. You have to learn to "take" from the market, if at all possible, make it give you what you want.Use targets, set limits, protect your capital with stops and if something changes fundamentally, review, review, review.You can't read too much. If it was easy everyone would be doing it. Now you have no reason to not get Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC, CYDVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not currently own any Jindalee. This is simply because other projects have higher priority with me. However they are on our watch list. Hence the hold rating. I do plan on opening a small position.

Disclosure: We own Century Lithium in Canada too via ticker LCE.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.