NFIB Nuances

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • This morning’s release of the NFIB‘s survey of small business sentiment showed only a modest rebound.
  • Whereas the index was expected to rise from 89.8 up to 91, the index only rose to 90.3.
  • Albeit higher sequentially and off the lows from last fall, the January reading also remains below the worst levels from the onset of COVID.

This morning's release of the NFIB's survey of small business sentiment showed only a modest rebound. Whereas the index was expected to rise from 89.8 up to 91, the index only rose to 90.3. Albeit higher sequentially and off

NFIB small business optimism index

NFIB economic policy uncertainty index

NFIB small business optimism components

NFIB small business optimism components: employment

NFIB small business optimism components: sales

NFIB small business optimism components: expenditures

NFIB: type of expenditures

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions.

