We believe elevated yields and price appreciation from new rising stars will be drivers of total return with higher quality of fallen angels providing some cushion if there is market volatility.
January 2023 was the strongest start to a calendar year since 2019, where broad HY posted 4.59% and fallen angels 4.67%. Still, CCC & Lower rated bonds took the lead with a 6.22% return, despite the majority of the fixed income ETF sector flows, according to Citi, going to Treasury and investment grade corporates, with a preference for higher quality and intermediate duration. High yield corporate flows were +$0.5bn for January vs. +$5.0bn for Treasury and +$7.2bn for IG corporates. Fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, Ticker: H0CF; subsequently referred to herein as “the index”) underperformed broad HY (as represented by the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, Ticker: H0A0) by 0.05% (3.86% vs. 3.91%) for the first month of the year due to higher quality composition of the fallen angels.
How long will the January Effect persist for high yield bonds? The macro-environment remains mixed as the cumulative impacts of Fed tightening continue to work through the economy. However, three consecutive downside inflation metrics, China’s reopening, the IMF upgrading its global growth outlook for the year, and the possibility that the Fed, which hiked by the expected 0.25% in their February meeting, will stop soon and maybe even cut at the end of this year have given the “soft landing” scenario some legs. Since the fallen angel index launched in December 2003, there have been 16 calendar years when its January total return was positive (not including 2023). Of those 16 years, 14 ended the year with positive total returns. We believe that elevated yields and the potential price appreciation from rating migrations, both additional rising stars and potentially an increase in fallen angels, will be the likely drivers of total return this year, with the higher quality of fallen angels providing some cushion if the market experiences volatility ahead.
|Fallen Angels Index: A Positive January and its Calendar Year Return
|Calendar Year
|2004
|2005
|2006
|2007
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2023
|January TR
|1.68
|0.31
|2.05
|1.11
|3.39
|2.37
|2.07
|3.70
|2.00
|0.90
|2.00
|2.04
|1.29
|4.67
|0.72
|0.37
|3.86
|Year TR
|11.48
|2.81
|12.54
|0.68
|66.36
|17.95
|3.48
|21.58
|9.26
|7.08
|-3.24
|10.42
|-4.78
|17.33
|14.06
|7.72
Source: ICE Data Services and VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Yield to worst for both fallen angels and broad high yield have fallen alongside 10Y Treasuries but are still elevated as one year ago, the YTW was 4.33 and 5.31, and the 10Y was 1.79. Duration increased for fallen angels and shortened for broad HY, something that, if it continues, should benefit fallen angels as long duration bonds (measured by the ICE BofA Current 30-Year US Treasury Bonds) posted 6.15% in January.
|Fallen Angel
|Broad HY
|12/31/2022
|1/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|1/31/2023
|Yield to Worst
|7.49
|6.87
|8.89
|8.17
|Effective Duration
|5.45
|5.61
|4.04
|3.94
|Full Market Value ($mn)
|112,854
|114,139
|1,199,909
|1,246,367
|OAS
|337
|307
|481
|430
|No. of Issues
|212
|210
|1,927
|1,930
Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Broad HY: ICE BofA US High Yield Index. OAS refers to “option-adjusted spread.” Please see definition for this and other terms referenced herein in the disclosures and definitions portion of this blog.
New Fallen Angels: None
Rising Stars: None
The sector composition didn’t change significantly; however, the Utility sector saw a decrease of 1.32% as Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF)(OTCPK:ECIFY) was removed from the index as it didn’t have at least one-year remaining term to final maturity as of month-end. All sectors posted positive returns, with the Financial Service taking the lead after a 6.82% return and Healthcare at the bottom with 2.64%, and spreads tightened for all sectors except for Consumer Goods, where it was flat. The index price is now above $90m, still below its long-term average of $95.62, but seeing an upward trend since the middle of October when it was in the mid $80s. The Banking sector is the only sector above par, and there is now more than ¾ of the index in the $90s.
|Wgt (%)
|OAS
|Price
|Total Return (%)
|12/31/2021
|1/31/2023
|12/31/2021
|1/31/2023
|12/31/2021
|1/31/2023
|YTD
|Automotive
|10.00
|10.00
|262
|225
|91.35
|94.30
|3.78
|Banking
|3.81
|3.87
|302
|242
|96.85
|100.25
|3.99
|Basic Industry
|1.36
|1.38
|226
|215
|92.17
|94.36
|2.75
|Capital Goods
|5.12
|5.12
|279
|269
|95.01
|97.20
|2.74
|Consumer Goods
|3.07
|3.11
|275
|275
|88.90
|91.20
|3.02
|Energy
|27.93
|28.35
|293
|278
|88.13
|91.14
|3.84
|Financial Services
|0.65
|0.66
|540
|480
|77.20
|82.17
|6.82
|Healthcare
|3.02
|3.05
|362
|335
|83.56
|85.38
|2.64
|Insurance
|0.85
|0.85
|347
|349
|92.10
|94.15
|2.74
|Leisure
|7.88
|8.01
|325
|251
|89.95
|93.46
|4.30
|Real Estate
|5.13
|5.28
|697
|576
|79.46
|83.10
|4.95
|Retail
|5.67
|5.75
|471
|429
|73.75
|76.65
|4.33
|Services
|0.38
|0.37
|388
|380
|87.11
|89.27
|2.88
|Technology & Electronics
|4.20
|4.33
|327
|276
|85.47
|89.53
|5.16
|Telecommunications
|11.91
|12.14
|423
|408
|90.04
|93.05
|3.94
|Transportation
|2.10
|2.13
|279
|252
|90.49
|93.04
|3.21
|Utility
|6.93
|5.61
|213
|196
|89.95
|91.66
|3.42
|Total
|100
|100
|337
|307
|87.91
|90.82
|3.86
Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index.
Lower-rated bonds outperformed their high-quality peers during this past month. Something to look out for in the coming weeks will be the default of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which had a weight of 0.03% in the index as of 1/31/2023.
|Wgt (%)
|OAS
|Price
|Total Return (%)
|12/31/2022
|1/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|1/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|1/31/2023
|YTD
|BB
|87.00
|86.68
|284
|258
|90.02
|92.91
|3.71
|B
|10.95
|11.18
|608
|543
|82.50
|85.75
|4.44
|CCC
|1.98
|2.11
|1,020
|929
|60.88
|65.49
|8.40
|CC
|0.03
|9632
|5.15
|D
|0.07
|4,726
|10.00
|-36.40
|Total
|100
|100
|337
|307
|87.91
|90.82
|3.86
Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index.
Data throughout was sourced from ICE Data Services and VanEck as of 1/31/2023.
|
Important Definitions and Disclosures
Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its employees.
Yield-to-Worst (YTW): This is the lowest yield that can be received on a bond that fully operates within the terms of its contract without defaulting.
Option-Adjusted Spread (OAS): The measurement of the spread of a fixed-income security and the risk-free rate which is then adjusted for an embedded option.
A fallen angel bond is a bond that was initially given an investment-grade rating but has since been reduced to junk bond status.
High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities.
A rising star is a high yield bond that is upgraded to investment grade.
Duration is an estimate of how much the value of a bond portfolio would be affected by a change in prevailing interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to changes in interest rates.
There are inherent risks with fixed income investing. These risks may include interest rate, call, credit, market, inflation, government policy, liquidity, or junk bond. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This risk is heightened with investments in longer duration fixed-income securities and during periods when prevailing interest rates are low or negative.
Index returns are not Fund returns and do not reflect any management fees or brokerage expenses. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Investors cannot invest directly in the Index.
ICE BofA US High Yield Index (H0A0, “Broad HY Index”), formerly known as BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index prior to 10/23/2017, is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on an average of various rating agencies) denominated in U.S. dollars.
ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index (H0CF, “Fallen Angels Index”) is a subset of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index and includes securities that were rated investment grade at time of issuance.
Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data on and prior to February 28, 2020 reflects that of the ICE BofA US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA). From February 28, 2020 forward, the Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data reflects that of the Fund's underlying index, the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index (H0CF). Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data history which includes periods prior to February 28, 2020 links H0FA and H0CF and is not intended for third party use.
ICE Data Indices, LLC and its affiliates (“ICE Data”) indices and related information, the name "ICE Data", and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from ICE Data, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without ICE Data's prior written approval. The licensee's products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by ICE Data. ICE Data MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE INDICES, ANY RELATED INFORMATION, ITS TRADEMARKS, OR THE PRODUCT(S) (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THEIR QUALITY, ACCURACY, SUITABILITY AND/OR COMPLETENESS).
All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments