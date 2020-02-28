A Flying Start For Fallen Angel Bonds

Feb. 14, 2023 11:41 PM ETFALN, ANGL
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • January 2023 was the strongest start to a calendar year since 2019, where broad HY posted 4.59% and fallen angels 4.67%.
  • Since the fallen angel index launched in December 2003, there have been 16 calendar years when its January total return was positive.
  • Yield to worst for both fallen angels and broad high yield have fallen alongside 10Y Treasuries but are still elevated.

black feather on white background

nadtytok/iStock via Getty Images

We believe elevated yields and price appreciation from new rising stars will be drivers of total return with higher quality of fallen angels providing some cushion if there is market volatility.

January 2023 was the

High Yield Returns (January 2023)

Source: ICE Data Services and VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Broad HY: ICE BofA US High Yield Index.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.18K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.