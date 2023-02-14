Redbubble Limited (RDBBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 10:42 PM ETRedbubble Limited (RDBBF), RDBBY
Redbubble Limited (OTCPK:RDBBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Virginia Spring - VP, Investor Relations

Michael Ilczynski - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hall - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sophie Carran - Goldman Sachs

Wilson Wong - Jarden

Aryan Norozi - Barrenjoey

Owen Humphries - Canaccord

Tim Piper - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Redbubble 1H FY 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Virginia Spring, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Virginia Spring

Good morning to our Australian participants, and good afternoon and evening for those joining us from the Northern Hemisphere. My name is Virginia Spring and I am responsible for Investor Relations at the Redbubble Group. With me today, I have the Redbubble Group CEO, Michael Ilczynski; and Interim CFO, Mark Hall. Mark will provide an overview shortly and we'll then open up the line for questions.

The key information for today's call is contained in the ASX announcement and investor presentation released to the market this morning. I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking information in our ASX release. That safe harbor statement also applies to this investor call. This session is being recorded, and a transcript will be released to the ASX.

I will now pass over to Michael.

Michael Ilczynski

Thank you, Virginia, and welcome to everyone joining us. I'd like to start with an overview of our results. In January, we released our preliminary, unaudited results. These have not changed. The group delivered marketplace revenue of $289.3 million for the half, which was in line with the prior corresponding period. We saw marketplace revenue accelerate over the

