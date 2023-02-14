Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 10:45 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.27K Followers

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Loffredo - Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel

Chris McGurk - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Canning - Chief Financial Officer

Yolanda Macias - Chief Content Officer

Erick Opeka - Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks

Tony Huidor - Chief Technology and Product Officer

Mark Lindsey - Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Terry Hackett - Hackett Management

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we are hosting a Conference Call to discuss Cinedigm’s Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results. My name is Bethany, and I will be your conference operator. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded. Your host for today is Gary Loffredo, COO and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Gary Loffredo

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Cinedigm’s fiscal 2023 third quarter results conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today’s call contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company’s periodic reports that are filed with the SEC, describe potential risks and uncertainties that can cause the company’s business and financial results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All of the information discussed on this call is as of today, February 14 and Cinedigm undertakes no duty to update it.

In addition, certain financial information presented in this call represents non-GAAP financial measures and we encourage you to read our disclosures and the reconciliation tables to applicable GAAP measures in our earnings release carefully as you consider these metrics.

I am Gary Loffredo, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Cinedigm. With

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.