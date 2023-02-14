Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 10:58 PM ETWesfarmers Limited (WFAFF), WFAFY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.27K Followers

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCPK:WFAFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Scott - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Gianotti - Chief Financial Officer

Ian Hansen - Managing Director, Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilizers

Michael Schneider - Managing Director, Bunnings Group

Sarah Hunter - Managing Director, Officeworks

Ian Bailey - Managing Director, Kmart Group

Nicole Sheffield - Managing Director, Wesfarmers OneDigital

Conference Call Participants

Shaun Cousins - UBS

Adrian Lemme - Citi

David Errington - Bank of America

Michael Simotas - Jefferies

Craig Woolford - MST Marquee

Lisa Deng - Goldman Sachs

Ben Gilbert - Jarden

Bryan Raymond - JPMorgan

Grant Saligari - Credit Suisse

Richard Barwick - CLSA

Ross Curran - Macquarie

Phil Kimber - E&P Capital

Craig Woolford - MST Marquee

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the Wesfarmers 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. Your lines will be muted during the briefing. However, you will have an opportunity to ask questions immediately afterward, and instructions will be provided on how to do this at that time. This call is also being webcast live on to the Wesfarmers website and can be accessed from the homepage of wesfarmers.com.au.

I would now like to hand the conference over to the Managing Director of Wesfarmers Limited, Mr. Rob Scott.

Rob Scott

Well, hello, everyone, and welcome to Wesfarmers 2023 half year results briefing. I'm joined here in Perth with our divisional managing directors and our CFO, Anthony Gianotti. This morning, I'll provide an overview of the group's performance and progress on strategic priorities, then Anthony will discuss the financial performance in more detail. I'll then conclude with the outlook for the group. And then Anthony and our divisional Managing Directors and I will be -- will welcome the opportunity to take your questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.