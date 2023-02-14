thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 11:03 PM ETthyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF), TKAMY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.27K Followers

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claus Ehrenbeck - Investor Relations

Klaus Keysberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ingo Schachel - Exane BNP Paribas

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Tom Zhang - Barclays

Rochus Brauneiser - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the thyssenkrupp Conference Call Interim Report First Quarter 2022/2023. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to Claus Ehrenbeck. Please go ahead.

Claus Ehrenbeck

Yes. Thank you very much, operator. Yes. Hello, everyone. Also on behalf of the entire team, I would like to wish you a very warm welcome to our conference call this morning and not in the afternoon, as you are used to. We decided to host the conference call in the morning in order to help to save time for everyone. If we have feedback on that, we would really be happy to receive it.

This conference call, as always, will be recorded. A replay will be available shortly afterwards in the course of the day and all the documents for this call are available on the Investor Relations section on our website. I think that’s it from my side. As always, there will be a Q&A session after the presentation of Klaus Keysberg to whom I would like to hand over now. Klaus, please.

Klaus Keysberg

Yes. Thank you. Also a very warm welcome from my side to our conference call here on TK’s Q1 figures. And I am pleased to state that thyssenkrupp has made a good start into the new fiscal year ‘22/23. EBIT adjusted for our business is in line with our forecast and free cash flow before M&A is even ahead of our forecast.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.