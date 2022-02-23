Stellantis: A Preview Of FY 2022 Results

Feb. 15, 2023 12:50 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)F, F.PB, GM, NSANF, NSANY, PEUGF, TM, TOYOF
Summary

  • Stellantis is the fifth-largest automaker with 14 brands, with Europe as its largest market.
  • Expect EPS for 2022 to be $5.60, boosted by revenue growth in China and India. Additionally, I expect margin expansion thanks to capturing a portion of the synergies.
  • STLA has achieved EUR 3.2 billion in synergy savings in the first year of the merger, exceeding expectations.
  • STLA trades at a lower multiple than peers, but I anticipate it will triple in value as it hits revenue goals, generates synergies, and expands margins. My target share price is USD 55.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is currently trading at one time EBITDA, which is significantly lower than its peers, who are trading at 6x to 7x. As STLA keeps hitting its revenue goals, generating synergies and expanding margins, I anticipate that

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

