EQRR: Interesting Fund To Own While Interest Rates Are Rising

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • EQRR provides exposure to large-cap stocks that have high correlation to rising interest rates.
  • The fund performed well in 2022, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20%.
  • As long as interest rates remain on a rising trend, the EQRR ETF should continue to do well.

Businessman putting percentage sign which print screen on wooden cube block to up arrow for business profit and economic growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) is an interesting fund concept that provide exposure to large cap stocks with high historical correlation to rising treasury yields. The fund's strategy worked well in 2022, outperforming the S&P

EQRR index construction

Figure 1 - EQRR index construction (proshares.com)

EQRR sector allocation

Figure 2 - EQRR sector allocation (proshares.com)

EQRR outperformed S&P 500 by 20% in 2022

Figure 3 - EQRR outperformed S&P 500 by 20% in 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

EQRR has mediocre long-term returns

Figure 5 - EQRR has mediocre long-term returns (morningstar.com)

EQRR/SPY ratio outperforms in rising interest rate environment

Figure 5 - EQRR / SPY ratio outperforms when 10Yr treasury yields are rising (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

EQRR underperformed SPY by 47% over 2 years in 2019 to 2020

Figure 6 - EQRR underperformed by 47% over 2 years in 2019 and 2020. (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.27K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.