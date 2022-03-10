Annual Services Inflation Rages At New Four-Decade High, Monthly Overall CPI Hottest Since June

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • Price drops in durable goods stalled. Food and energy prices rose. Core CPI has jumped by 14.6% in two years.
  • The Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) for all items jumped by 0.5% for the month, the biggest month-to-month increase since June.
  • Year-over-year, the Consumer Price Index jumped by 6.4%, driven by a four-decade high in the services CPI.

Inflation Concept

Ibrahim Akcengiz

Price drops in durable goods stalled. Food and energy prices rose. Core CPI has jumped by 14.6% in two years.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) for all items jumped by 0.5% for the month, the biggest month-to-month increase since June, pushed up

CPI

CPI

CPI services

CPI health insurance

CPI rent primary residence

CPI owner's equivalent rent of residence

CPI gasoline

CPI durable goods

Core CPI

Core CPI

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.18K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.