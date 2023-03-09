Outlook Improving For Target Hospitality Corp.

Feb. 15, 2023 1:41 AM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)
Summary

  • This largest supplier of modular mobile housing with amenities serves business travelers, on-site workforces, the homeless, and migrants with increasing focus and reliance for growth on government contracts.
  • After consecutive quarters of positive earnings, it appears another is on the way. Another increase last quarter and forecasts sparked a jump in share price; there might be more to come.
  • We are of the opinion the stock will outperform despite an oversize persistent short interest rate of 23%.

Modular Housing Units Used For Homeless Shelters On L.A."s Skid Row

Investor Outlook

March 9, 2023, is the next earnings announcement date from Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH). We will learn if the company has maintained its seventh consecutive quarter of positive earnings and year-over-year revenue growth.

The

chart

Quarterly Earnings (in.investing.com/equities/double-eagle-acquisition-corp-unit-historical-data-earnings)

chart

Share Price (seekingalpha.com/symbol/TH)

graphs

Financial Information (ycharts.com/companies/TH)

chart

Quant Ratings/Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/TH/ratings/quant-ratings)

