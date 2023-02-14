In our Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY, OTCPK:JAPAF) latest publication called Ploom X Expansion Is Underway, we were more optimistic about the company's 2022 outlook. In detail, we were impressed by the latest development and we reported 1) the new collaboration agreement with Altria to expand Ploom X products in the US with a specific JV participated at 25%, 2) still related to the Reduced-Risk Products evolution, Ploom X rollout in London and 3) a dividend revision from 150 to 188 yen. As a reminder, our initiation of coverage was an analysis titled Not Our Cup Of Tea, including our negative consideration versus the company's Russian impact. Yesterday, after market hours, Japan Tobacco released its 2022 accounts, and after having carefully reviewed the release, here are our key takeaways:
(Fig 1)
(Fig 2)
(Fig 3)
(Fig 4)
The dividend guidance was left unchanged at Yen 188 per share, confirming a dividend payout ratio of 75% (in line with management indication). What negatively surprised our team was the latest 2023 forecasts (Fig 5). In detail, the company expects revenue and adj. EBIT profit to decrease by 1% and 6.4% respectively. We believe this is due to higher marketing expenses both for the Japanese market to retain market share and also for the Ploom X rollout in more than 10 markets for 2023 (Fig 6). There are no positive catalysts to price in for the forecast period, and while we believe that JT's current yield is safe at 7.12%, we reiterate our neutral valuation based on a 10x P/E estimate with an EPS of Yen 227.26. Our 12-month target price is Yen 2,720.00 and $10 per share on the ADR.
(Fig 5)
(Fig 6)
