Charles Schwab: Look Past The Mixed Winter Business Update

Feb. 15, 2023 2:37 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • As highlighted in its post-earnings winter business update, Schwab will need to navigate several near-term headwinds in FY23.
  • For long-term investors, progress on the Ameritrade integration remains key; successful execution could unlock new growth avenues in addition to the guided synergies.
  • The stock reflects a rather pessimistic view at the current forward valuation, offering investors a compelling entry point into a best-in-class franchise.

Entrance to Charles Schwab Corporation branch in Irving, Texas, USA

TrongNguyen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Broker-dealer Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) traded down after a mixed post-earnings winter business update which saw guidance for an elevated expense run-rate and further balance sheet contraction in FY23 amid client cash sorting

Chart
Data by YCharts

Financial Outcome Sensitivity Analysis

Charles Schwab

NIM Outlook

Charles Schwab

Ameritrade Growth Opportunity

Charles Schwab

Synergy Outlook

Charles Schwab

Organic Growth Track Record

Charles Schwab

Expense Growth Outlook

Charles Schwab

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.78K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.