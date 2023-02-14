Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.51K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's 13F stock portfolio value increased from ~$296B to ~$299B.
  • Their largest three holdings are at ~60% of the entire portfolio.
  • Berkshire Hathaway increased Louisiana-Pacific while decreasing US Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon, Taiwan Semi, and McKesson Corp.

FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Warren Buffett's regulatory

Warren Buffett - Berkshire Hathaway's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Warren Buffett - Berkshire Hathaway's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.51K Followers
Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, C, SRG, STNE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.