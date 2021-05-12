SVOL: Better Than Call Selling Strategies In Generating Yield

Summary

  • The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF generates high distribution yields by shorting VIX Futures.
  • It provides -0.2 to -0.3x VIX exposure while hedging tail events with UVXY calls.
  • SVOL's historical performance is better than call-selling strategies like XYLD and JEPI.

stock market is crashing

franckreporter

Looking at the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF's (NYSEARCA:SVOL) historical performance, I believe SVOL's strategy may be better at generating high distribution yields while maintaining market-like total returns compared to call-selling strategies.

However, SVOL does have a troubling case of

SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, JEPI distribution yield

Figure 1 - SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI since inception

Figure 2 - SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI total return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI trailing 1 year total return

Figure 3 - SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI trailing 1Yr total return (Seeking Alpha)

SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI total returns since October 12, 2022

Figure 4 - SVOL vs. SPY, XYLD, and JEPI total returns since October 12, 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

S&P 500 monthly returns distribution

Figure 5 - S&P 500 monthly returns distribution (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

XYLD vs. S&P 500 total return since inception

Figure 6 - XYLD vs. S&P 500 total return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

SVOL has a declining NAV problem

Figure 7 - SVOL has a declining NAV problem (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

SVOL's short VIX per share has declined

Figure 8 - SVOL's short VIX per share has declined, following NAV (Author created with data from fund reports and website)

SVOL distribution history

Figure 9 - SVOL distribution history (simplifyetfs.com)

VIX curve currently very steep

Figure 10 - VIX curve currently very steep (vixcentral.com)

SVOL's NAV has recovered somewhat

Figure 11 - SVOL's NAV has recovered somewhat (morningstar.com)

