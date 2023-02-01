BCAT: Heavily Discounted Multi-Asset Fund

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Marketplace

Summary

  • BCAT provides a mixture of just about everything you can think of as a multi-asset fund.
  • The portfolio is split more recently quite evenly between fixed-income and equity positions.
  • The fund also carries a deep discount that makes it relatively attractive to consider for one's income portfolio.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Save money and investment concept. Closeup piggy bank and silver coins falling. 3d rendering illustration

marchmeena29

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published on February 1st, 2023, to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) hasn't been getting any love, which

BCAT Performance Since Previous Update

BCAT Performance Since Previous Update (Seeking Alpha)

BCAT Portfolio Characteristics

BCAT Portfolio Characteristics (BlackRock)

Chart

Ycharts

Chart

Ycharts

BCAT Semi-Annual Report

BCAT Semi-Annual Report (BlackRock)

BCAT Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

BCAT Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (BlackRock (highlights from author))

BCAT Distribution Tax Classifications

BCAT Distribution Tax Classifications (BlackRock)

BCAT Asset Allocation

BCAT Asset Allocation (BlackRock)

BCAT Equity Top Sector Weightings

BCAT Equity Top Sector Weightings (BlackRock)

BCAT Top Ten Equity Holdings

BCAT Top Ten Equity Holdings (BlackRock)

BCAT Fixed-Income Asset Allocation

BCAT Fixed-Income Asset Allocation (BlackRock)

BCAT Top Ten Holdings

BCAT Top Ten Holdings (BlackRock)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.5K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a position in BCAT in the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.